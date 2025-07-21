Miller Financial Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Miller Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

