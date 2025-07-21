Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,790 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Miller Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5%

CAG opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

