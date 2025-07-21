Miller Financial Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Miller Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. CAVA Group makes up 1.6% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 246.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,976,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,533,000 after buying an additional 491,320 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 363,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,389,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAVA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.8%

CAVA stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.