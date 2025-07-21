Miller Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Miller Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.3% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.