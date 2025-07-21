Michael A. Metzger Sells 7,534 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $69,990.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,560.69. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

SNDX opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $814.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 757.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.