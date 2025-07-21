Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) COO Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Peter B. Silverman sold 6,695 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $368,225.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Peter B. Silverman sold 16,805 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $924,275.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $63.26 on Monday. Merus N.V. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 506.73%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Research analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Merus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB increased its stake in Merus by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

