Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.7% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of MA opened at $552.52 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.30 and its 200-day moving average is $548.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Iron Mountain Down 23% From Its 1-Year High—Is It Undervalued?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 ETFs to Buy as the One Big Beautiful Bill Rolls Out
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- As Bitcoin Hits New Highs, These 3 Stocks Could Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.