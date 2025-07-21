Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,318 Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.05. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.