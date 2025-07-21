Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 456 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of ScanSource worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $5,687,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This trade represents a 33.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

ScanSource Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $40.53 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $915.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

