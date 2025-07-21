Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,144 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.