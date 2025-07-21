Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 18,266 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

NYSE:BFH opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

