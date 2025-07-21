Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $803,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,315,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,384.82. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,606.38. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

VNDA stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

