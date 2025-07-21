Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.42 Million Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

