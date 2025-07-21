Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.7% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 608.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FMC by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FMC by 114.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,573,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

