Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 12,140 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 196.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $159.45 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $168.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

