Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MWA opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

