Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 728,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after buying an additional 327,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $272.58 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

