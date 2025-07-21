Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.