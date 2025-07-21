Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells $9,347,160.68 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total transaction of $9,347,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,965,222.68. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Rebecca Taub sold 2,657 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.41, for a total transaction of $931,039.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $334.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of -1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.89 and its 200-day moving average is $312.45. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

