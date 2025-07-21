Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,525 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

