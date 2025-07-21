Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 1.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $262.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

