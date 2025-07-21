Lunt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 30,600 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

