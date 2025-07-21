Lunt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,664 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 121,377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.57 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.