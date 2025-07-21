LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after buying an additional 400,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,795,000 after buying an additional 971,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $393.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $395.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.73.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

