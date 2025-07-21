Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on August 6th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a 4.3% increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

LOW stock opened at $219.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

