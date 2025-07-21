Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

