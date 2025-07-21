Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 713,841 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 713,841 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $245.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

