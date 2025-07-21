Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 332,303 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332,303 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7%

YUM stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

