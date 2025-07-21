Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 114,087 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 114,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SEA by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,682 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $168.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

