Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 101,807 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,807 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

CME Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $274.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

