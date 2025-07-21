Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $292.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.59. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,283,379. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

