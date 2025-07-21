Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 287.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DexCom worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DexCom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in DexCom by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 449,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,664.30. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

