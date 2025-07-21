Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,756 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HD opened at $359.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average is $374.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.