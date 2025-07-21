Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.26 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $34,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

