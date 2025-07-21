Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.70 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

