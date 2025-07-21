loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Financial Comparison

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -7.74% -18.41% -1.57% Federal Agricultural Mortgage 12.65% 18.77% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50 Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00

loanDepot presently has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Agricultural Mortgage is more favorable than loanDepot.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Federal Agricultural Mortgage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.58 -$98.33 million ($0.45) -4.17 Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.17 $207.19 million $16.18 10.78

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage beats loanDepot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

