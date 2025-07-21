Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $76.68 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.