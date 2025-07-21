Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $880,000 Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

