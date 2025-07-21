Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $831,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

