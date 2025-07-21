Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.54.

REGN opened at $542.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

