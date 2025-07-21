Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,695,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1%

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

