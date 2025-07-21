Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

