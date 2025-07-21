Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of UPS opened at $99.21 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $146.17. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

