Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $218.26 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

