Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Life Time Group accounts for 3.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Life Time Group worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,809,000 after buying an additional 147,295 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after buying an additional 145,002 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after buying an additional 640,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,843.20. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.