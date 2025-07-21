LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $93.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 453.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

