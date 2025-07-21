Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $349.36 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.02.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

