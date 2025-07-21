Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $553.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

