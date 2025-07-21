Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,967 Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CARY stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

