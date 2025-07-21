Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Viking Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.62. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

